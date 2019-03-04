Shocking!!! Popular Abuja pastor openly confesses to cheating on wife and having ‘unholy child’

A popular Abuja pastor, who has a big church in Kubwa, has stunned his congregation by openly confessing to cheating on his wife, Yemisi and have a child out of his marriage.

Mr Iginla, revealed that though he and Yemisi are headed for a divorce, they have fought battles of adultery in the past.

The pastor in the confession which was streamed live on the church’s official YouTube page, Champions TV, on Sunday, said he believes he’s the first pastor to do this.

It was also revealed how his wife also cheated on him but never repented, and just like him, went on to have a child with another man, while still married to him.

According to him, he has carried the burden for the past 7 years, and feels he should let it out for his own peace of mind.

It will be recalled that Mr Iginla in 2016 made the news after he dashed out six Nollywood actors and actresses a Hummer jeep 3 series, Mercedes G-Wagon and Mercedes CLS 550 on the occasion of his birthday.

Francis Duru, Alex Usifo, Jide Kosoko, Ngozi Osondu, Thelma Nwosu, and Sunday Omobolanle, aka Babaluwe were the beneficiaries at the time.

Read part of the confession below

“When my wife cheated and had an ‘unholy’ child, I covered her up but when mine happened, she started blackmailing me”.

“This is why I urge us to pray for our leaders. It’s not easy for me to come out in public to say this, but I warned my wife, she didn’t listen rather she preferred to turn me to a laughing stock’.”

“I and your mother in the Lord met and we had a wonderful marriage; before we got married, we started by checking our genotypes. She was AA and I was AS. We had our first daughter, a wonderful child, and eventually we discovered she had sickle cell anemia. I receive healing for people here with sickle cell and God has been doing miracles.

“I saw it as a battle and a challenge for me as your father which is a trial of faith for me; it is not a problem for me. I embraced my daughter and we had a good relationship. I may have been the first man of God to do it in this fashion but that is how I was led to do it. I want you to throw your stones at me, abuse me, insult me and I will take it but I want to stay alive, if not for you, for my destiny.

“We later discovered in the course of time that she (Yemisi) was actually AS and I was AS. No problem. It was not a battle but one thing led to another. What happened was what would make a man divorce his wife scripturally and I had the backing for that. But I had to cover it up to be sure that my marriage moved with your mother and that led to so many things.”