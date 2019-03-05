Entertainment

Shots fired! You won’t believe what Tonto Dikeh just shared about snatching ones man

Following claims that her ex-husband Olakunle Churchill was snatched by actress Rosaline Meurer, Tonto Dikeh is steady throwing shades on social media.

The mom of one shared a post that talked about side chicks snatching another woman’s man over the many gifts she sees him buying for his lady, not knowing his lady in actual sense, is the one paying for all the item.

Sharing the post, the actress captioned it;

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
REALLY, HAPPY SNATCHING BABY BOO😂😂😂
I YAM DONE WITH THE INTERNET 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
#POSTANDDELETE #MYSTOMACHHURTS#ISMDEDAD #I CANT LAUGH ALONE

