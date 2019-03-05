Entertainment

Shots fired! You won’t believe what Tonto Dikeh just shared about snatching people’s men

Following claims that her ex-husband Olakunle Churchill was snatched by actress Rosaline Meurer, Tonto Dikeh is steady throwing shades on social media.

The mom of one shared a post that talked about side chicks snatching another woman’s man over the many gifts she sees him buying for his lady, not knowing his lady in actual sense, is the one paying for all the item.

Sharing the post, the actress captioned it;

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
REALLY, HAPPY SNATCHING BABY BOO😂😂😂
I YAM DONE WITH THE INTERNET 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
#POSTANDDELETE #MYSTOMACHHURTS#ISMDEDAD #I CANT LAUGH ALONE

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

You may also like

Ugly woman I have heard you – Tonto Dikeh slams fans who came for her over IG post

Please stop calling my store line to toast me – Damilola Adegbite issues warning to male fans

#Dragseason! You keep changing the color of your car not the car itself – Bobrisky spils Toyin Lawani’s secrets

kin kong bundy

WWE Legend King Kong Bundy Dies at 61

”Why I Don’t React When My Baby Mama Sleeps With Men For Money” – Shatta Wale

Star Boy Drops “JAH BLESS ME”

New Music Alert: ”Jay Bless Me” By Wizkid

Sleeping with men won’t make you rich – Actress Moesha Boduong

Roman Reigns Returns To The Ring On Sunday

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *