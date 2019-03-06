Entertainment

Simi’s reaction to Adekunle Gold’s tweet to Manchester United is epic

Apparently Adekunle Gold, one of Nigeria’s talented singer is a Manchester United fan, if his latest tweet is anything to go by.

The English club is currently slugging it out with French club, PSG and have their supporters in a nerve wrecking mode.

However, the ‘Before you wake up’ singer in a tweet that quickly sparked the reaction of his new bride, colleague Simi said he loves Man Utd.

I love you @ManUtd, Adekunle Gold wrote, and a funny Simi replies ‘Calm down bro.’

See post

You may also like

Rest, I will post receipts of my new cars tomorrow – Hushpuppi

Sean Tizzle, Burna Boy and Wizkid fans clash

AY, Princess Shyngle, Dammy Krane, others turn up for Toyin Lawani’s birthday bash (Photos)

Actress Seyi Edun finally reacts to reports she introduced Bukola Adeeyo to her baby daddy

Actor Patrick Doyle finally opens up about his crashed marriage to actress Ireti Doyle

Your opinions do not pay my bills – Mercy Aigbe

Why I fed my nephew with my breast milk -Iyabo Ojo

Issues started 3-months after I became pregnant – Yvonne Jegede finally talks about her marriage crisis

Church For Sale, Guys Get In Here-Could This Be Real? (Photo)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *