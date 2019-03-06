Simi’s reaction to Adekunle Gold’s tweet to Manchester United is epic

Apparently Adekunle Gold, one of Nigeria’s talented singer is a Manchester United fan, if his latest tweet is anything to go by.

The English club is currently slugging it out with French club, PSG and have their supporters in a nerve wrecking mode.

However, the ‘Before you wake up’ singer in a tweet that quickly sparked the reaction of his new bride, colleague Simi said he loves Man Utd.

I love you @ManUtd, Adekunle Gold wrote, and a funny Simi replies ‘Calm down bro.’

See post