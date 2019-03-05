Entertainment

Singer Olu Maintain finally responds to ElDee’s insult

Earlier in the day, we reported the story of veteran rapper Eldee calling singer Olu Maintain out on social media.

According to Eldee, Olu has continued t perform his song ‘Big Boy’ without permission, while also acting like he owns the song.

In anger, Eldee dragged Olu Maintain on Twitter calling him a n***a for the act.

Olu Maintain has finally responded to the insult by sharing a video of him performing the song in question back in  December 2018 with the caption;

‘Grown n Sexy “the Concert” Lagos Dec 2018. Performing with My brother who was performing for the first time in 7years. It was super Lit and a Pleasure. Its all Love. We’ve become Older, we’ve become Fathers and we’ve truly become BIG BOYS. Abe’ri Eldee the Don ati Banky W awon ti Yankee emi na ti di Yankee ooooo’.

