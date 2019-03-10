Entertainment

Singer Seyi Shay reveals when she will be getting married

Nigerian singer and dancer Seyi Shay is one of the females many love to hate.

The vocal powerhouse in a new interview with Punch revealed when she intends to settle down and start a family.

According to the Right Now crooner, she will be getting married pretty soon, but definitely not this year, and hopes to start a family about the same time as well.

Seyi added that the volume of work she has to do is the main reason she will not be getting married this year as she intends to release more songs and videos in 2019.

