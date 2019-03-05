Six(6) Secrets You Did not Know About Billionaire Aliko Dangote

He Has Been Married Four Times.

Aliko Dangote’s first marriage was in May 1977. the marriage was arranged for him by his family in Kano. In 2009, he approached the daughter of the late President Umar Musa Yar’adua who was a friend to his daughter but they never got married. His Second wife wasMariya A.D Rufai of the El-Rufai Family, the marriage also did not last. He ws then seen with beauty queen Sylvia Nduka in 2013.

He is a Currently Africa’s Best Philanthropist.

The Dangote Foundation has given out Over $1.25billion dollars and over $100miilion dollars in 5 years to education, arts, health and human relief. He donated a $33million complex to Bayero University Business school, $800,000 to the University of Ibadan and $2.7million dollars hostel to ABU Zaria.

He has Donated Over 400milion Naira to OBJ and his Courses.

In 2003, during OBJ, Olusegun Obasanjo re-election, Aliko Dangote donated 200million Naira for his campaign. He also gave 50 million Naira to the Nation Morgue and Donated another 200 million Naira to Obasanjo’s Presidential Library

He is Richer than Oprah Winfrey and Roman Abramovich combined.

Yeah, you heard it. Oprah Winfrey is currently worth about $2.5billion dollars while Roman Abramovich is worth 12.9 billion dollars. Aliko Dangote is currently worh $16.6 billion Dollars.

He Has an Adopted Son.

Aliko Dangote has 15 children from his past marriages, but also has an adopted son Abdulrahman Fasasi.You hardly hear Abdulrahman, Halima and other daughters on TV or even on the pages of newspapers like Otedola’s children and other richest families in Nigeria. It seems they are more preoccupied with business than celebrity status.

He Received Divine Blessings

According to Gospotainment, Aliko Dangote, recieved Divine blessing from Late ArchBishop Ben-Idahosa. The late Bishop was in a hitch at the Airport one day and Aliko showed grate humility by offering his seat and that of his p.a to the Bishop. This caused the Bishop to pray for him out of the core of his heart, pouring upon him Heavenly Blesings