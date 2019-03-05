Entertainment

Sleeping with men won’t make you rich – Actress Moesha Boduong

Actress Moesha Boduong who made news when she confessed on CNN that she sleeps with men to pay her bills have taken to social media to advise ladies against doing same.

According to the curvy actress, women need to stop sleeping with different guys as men love exclusivity.

In her words;

Sleeping with different men will never make you successful or rich. no man will spend on a hoe!! Men love women who are exclusive. Don’t believe everything you read on social media and don’t believe in rumours and gossips.

