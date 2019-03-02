Trending, Uncategorized

Socual media rejoices, as Adeyanju finally comes home

 

 

Deji Adeyanju, who was arrested by police last December over murder case, and subsequently held in a Kano prison, over an old murder case which was previously closed, has finally been granted freedom.

After spending over 70 days in the detention, the political activist was granted bail today, after meeting his bail condition, to the delight of many Nigerians.

They could not hide their pleasure upon hearing the news of Adeyanju’s freedom, and took to social media to rejoice.

See some reactions below

