Socual media rejoices, as Adeyanju finally comes home

Deji Adeyanju, who was arrested by police last December over murder case, and subsequently held in a Kano prison, over an old murder case which was previously closed, has finally been granted freedom.

After spending over 70 days in the detention, the political activist was granted bail today, after meeting his bail condition, to the delight of many Nigerians.

They could not hide their pleasure upon hearing the news of Adeyanju’s freedom, and took to social media to rejoice.

See some reactions below

Welcome back Deji,we missed ur absence, for every one who play a role in this oppression, their generation to generation will pay for it https://t.co/4O8a4vXuhQ — Praise Harry (@PraiseHarry3) March 1, 2019

Activist Deji Adeyanju @adeyanjudeji is free at last. He did not deserve 78-days in prison; depriving him of the freedom guaranteed by Nigerian constitution. — Amnesty Int. Nigeria (@AmnestyNigeria) March 1, 2019

Deji Adeyanju has been released barely one week after the presidential elections. They simply locked up the young man for months cos of presidential elections. Deji is a fearless young man. We need to get Deji into House of Reps in 2023. — IKECHUKWU (@iykimo) March 1, 2019

Deji Adeyanju makes bail. He has been released from Kano Prison. Thank God o. After 70 days or so. Chai Buhari#DejiAdeyanju — Sola Kuti (@RealSolaKuti) March 1, 2019

BREAKING: Deji Adeyanju has met the bail conditions and has subsequently been freed from Kano prisons. This is good news.

Let’s hope more political prisoners are released as we approach the beginning of a new administration. — OurFavOnlineDoctor 🥳🏁 (@DrOlufunmilayo) March 1, 2019