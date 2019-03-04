Solskjaer would struggle if given Man United full-time job – Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho has aimed a sly dig at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer by suggesting that the Norwegian would struggle if he got the job on a permanent basis.

Since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho at Manchester United in December 2018, the Red Devils have not lost any game in the Premier League.

United have been hugely impressive under Solskjaer so far, winning 13 of their 16 games and losing just one.

However, when discussing Scott Parker taking over as caretaker manager at Fulham following the departure of Claudio Ranieri, Mourinho indicated that clubs can sometimes receive an immediate boost from having a new manager.

“Can you compare the experience between Claudio and Scott, who is going to coach a team for the first time? Not at all.

“But sometimes in football, and you have the example with my former club (Man Utd hiring Solskjaer), that sometimes changes on the immediate.

”I don’t believe too much in these changes in the long term, but these changes on the immediate, there are sometimes some positive results,” Mourinho said on BelN Sports.

Given how impressive Solskjaer has been so far, he will surely have a good chance of getting the United job permanently in the summer.