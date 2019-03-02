Trending

Some of our officials were raped during the last election

 

The Independent National Electoral Commisslon (INEC) has said some of its officials were abducted and raped during last Saturday’s elections.

This was made known in a statement by its commissioner for information and voter education, Festus Okoye on Friday.

According to the statement said that “the subjugation of some of our electoral officials to threats, harassment, intimidation, assault, abduction and even rape,” followed the widely perceived peaceful elections.

“The Commission condoles with the families of its ad-hoc staff who lost their lives while on this national assignment, as well as other Nigerians who died in the course of the elections,” the statement continued.

“It also expresses its deep regrets and sympathy for all victims of this mindless violence. We stand with them in these difficult times.”

“While acknowledging their professionalism n the deployment of election personnel and materials in a safe and timely manner, the conduct of certain members of the security agencies in some states is a matter of serious concern to the Commission,” he said.

“This matter will be further discussed directly with the Inspector-General of Police within the ambit of the lnter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES).”

