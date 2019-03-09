Politics, Trending

…Soon corruption will be the least of our problem

Senator Ben Murray Bruce has also reacted to the trending argument over a statement that was made by President Mubammdu Buhari, wherein he asked Nigerians to live within their means.

The president in an address recently urged Nigerians to overcome the temptation of living above their means even though they want to be comfortable.

However in his reaction, Senator Bruce said Nigeria is already the world’s headquarters of extreme poverty, and being suspicious about wealth wouldn’t help change the situation.

He says that the country must change the attitude of being so suspicious of wealth, otherwise it will continue to slide more and more into poverty, and “corruption will be the least of our problem.”

His words: We cannot continue to be the world headquarters for extreme poverty. But if we don’t change our national attitude of suspicion of wealth, we will continue to sink deeper and deeper into poverty and when that happens, corruption will be the least of our problem.

