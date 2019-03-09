Spectranet Celebrates IWD 2019 with Celebrity Tina Mba and ACE MiFi

As part of efforts to enable women to connect to the world and access opportunities, leading internet service provider, Spectranet 4GLTE commemorated the International Women’s Day 2019 with the launch of sleek and trendy ACE MiFi pack by renowned actress Tina Mba.

Crafted with women at heart, ACE MiFi empowers them by connecting to the world with seamless internet access and realise their true potentials. Other top-of-the-line features of the ACE MiFi are; parental control, sharing of data amongst users, more than 10 connected users, an unmatched working battery life of up to 10 hours and memory card slot expandable up to 64GB.

Chief Executive Officer, Ajay Awasthi in his address at the event said: “Spectranet recognises the role played by the women in bringing about deep societal changes and the sacrifices they make to ensure a quality of life for each one of us. It is with this acute sense of reverence that we are commemorating the International Women’s Day. Being a technology company, it is an honour and privilege to help create more opportunities for the enterprising women of Nigeria by ensuring faster, affordable and reliable access to the internet”.

Speaking on the previous edition of the commemoration, Awasthi noted, “Last year, we had the privilege to honour two outstanding women at the Ikeja Golf Club. The move was well received and it encouraged us to do more for the causes related to women. Every woman should be supported and given the opportunity to do even more in the Nigerian society. We can make this happen by making sure women get access to worldwide opportunities through seamless internet connectivity.

Commenting, celebrity guest and thespian, Tina Mba lauded Spectranet for appreciating the resilience of Nigerian women and encouraging them to activate their potentials.

“I am excited by the rare privilege to join Spectranet in commemorating a very important day, the International Women’s Day. Nigerian women are resilient. They defy odds and go all the way to make an impact.

“Spectranet has extended a hand of friendship to women. They want their products and services to be women-friendly. I’m happy to be the point of contact between the brand and women in leveraging the aspirations of women, regardless of occupation or specialization. When you empower a woman, you empower a child and by extension the world.”

Mba urged the Spectranet brand to sustain the enthusiasm and momentum in empowering women to further boost the fortunes of the Nigerian society.

She said: “From what I have noticed, Spectranet is committed to motivating women to think, create and innovate for the good of our society. I would like to use this opportunity to urge the brand to keep this drive alive.”

International Women’s Day is celebrated annually on March 8 to inspire call-to-action and celebrate women’s achievements.

Spectranet Limited was the first Internet Service Provider (ISP) to launch 4G LTE internet service in Nigeria. The brand is known for providing affordable, faster and more reliable internet broadband to Nigerian homes and offices. Its internet service is currently available across Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan and Port Harcourt. Its state of the art network ensures high-speed internet connectivity for the customers.

Spectranet 4G LTE is a recipient of multiple awards for Best Internet Service and 4G LTE Provider in Nigeria in 2016, 2017 and 2018.