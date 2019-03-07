Sport News Today- Jose Mourinho Returns To Madrid In Summer

Manchester United’s Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho gestures towards the public at the end of the UEFA Champions League group H football match Juventus vs Manchester United at the Allianz stadium in Turin on November 7, 2018. (Photo by Isabella BONOTTO / AFP) (Photo credit should read ISABELLA BONOTTO/AFP/Getty Images)
- Former Manchester Unitedboss Jose Mourinho WILL return to Real Madrid in the summer. (Daily Telegraph)
- Real president Florentino Perez considered sacking Santiago Solari straight after Tuesday’s Champions League defeat to Ajax, but ultimately stayed his hand as he feels there is no-one capable of taking charge for the rest of the season. (Marca)
- Liverpool have made contract with RB Leipzig to signal their interest in signing 23-year-old Germany striker Timo Werner this summer. (Bild)
- RB Leipzig will look to sign 21-year-old English striker Tammy Abraham from Chelsea when the transfer window opens. (The Sun)
- Jadon Sancho is set to snub Manchester United and stay in Germany with Borussia Dortmund. The 18-year-old has turned heads with nine goals and 14 assists this season. (The Sun)
- Borussia Dortmund youth chief Lars Ricken says the club will continue to target young English talent after the successful signing of England winger Sancho from Manchester City. (Evening Standard)
- Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko is unsure of his future after his season-long loan at AC Milan ends. (France Football)
- Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri is confident he will not be sacked before next season and has started planning the Blues’ pre-season tour. (Daily Mirror)
- Juventus are considering pairing former boss Antonio Conte with Italian legend Andrea Pirlo as his assistant, IF current boss Massimiliano Allegri leaves. (Tuttosport)
- Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has confirmed the club are interested in Ajax’s 19-year-old centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, having already signed team-mate Frenkie de Jong. (SER)
- Newcastle forward Ayoze Perez has urged the club to offer manager Rafael Benitez a contract extension, with discussions on hold until Premier League survival is secured. (Newcastle Chronicle)