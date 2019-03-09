Sport News Today: Pep Guardiola ‘has agreed four-year deal to join Juventus’

Il Giornale reporter Luigi Guelpa believes Guardiola has been offered a four-year deal at the Old Lady.

Guelpa was the journalist who brole the news that Cristiano Ronaldo would leave Real Madrid for Juventus last year.

Speaking on Radio CRC, he said: “I’ve learned that Pep Guardiola already has reached a verbal agreement with Juventus for the next four years.

“It’s the same person who told me that Ronaldo was going to Juventus.”

