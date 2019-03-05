Sport News Today

Manchester City are looking to reward Bernardo Silva with a new SIX-YEAR contract, which will see the 24-year-old midfielder paid around £200,000-a-week. (Sky Sports)

Barcelona, Real Madrid and Chelsea have been told they must wait for the chance to sign Eintracht Frankfurt’s on loan striker Luka Jovic, who is the joint-top goalscorer in the Bundesliga this season. (Sky Sports Germany)

Salomon Rondon has told Newcastle United he wants to turn his loan move from West Brom into a permanent deal. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Crystal Palace want to sign Stoke City and England goalkeeper Jack Butland. (South London Press)

Leicester City will have to pay £40m to turn 21-year-old Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans’ loan move from Monaco into a permanent switch. (Daily Mail)

Juventus are interested in Real Madrid’s Spain winger Marco Asensio, 23, after he was named on the bench for Saturday’s El Clasico defeat by Barcelona. (Tuttosport)

Luis Suarez has told former club Liverpool to sign fellow Uruguayan Maxi Gomez, and the club are now reportedly readying a £35m bid for the 22-year-old Celta Vigo striker. (The Sun)

Reds are still being linked with an interest in RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, despite Bayern Munich joining the race for the 22-year-old. (Liverpool Echo)