Sport News Today

-
Real Madrid are set to make a 30mEuros loss if they sell Gareth Bale in the summer, with his value said to have dropped to around 63mEuros
-
Gunners also want to sign Belgium winger Yannick Carrasco from Chinese side Dalian Yifang, after failing to secure a loan deal for the 25 year old in January.
-
Manchester United right-back Matteo Darmian is a target for Inter Milan, who want to sign the 29-year old for 9.5mEuros. (Football Italia)
-
Manchester United and Liverpool are both interested in Real Madrid midfielder Isco ahead of the summer transfer window. (TuttoSport)
-
Manchester United are preparing to fight Paris Saint-Germain for Jadon Sancho, which could lead to the Borussia Dortmund winger becoming the first £100million English footballer. (Daily Telegraph)
-
Bayern Munich are looking to launch a bid for Arsenal academy starlet Xavier Amaechi. The 18-year-old winger is one of the most highly regarded players in the Gunners’ youth ranks, with Bayern among a host of clubs keeping tabs on him. (Football.London)
-
Arsenal are monitoring Roma winger Cengiz Under. The Premier League outfit have scouted the 21-year-old Turkey international multiple times in the past and are keen to sign him in the summer. (Calciomercato)
-
Manchester City are looking to reward Bernardo Silva with a new SIX-YEAR contract, which will see the 24-year-old midfielder paid around £200,000-a-week. (Sky Sports)
Barcelona, Real Madrid and Chelsea have been told they must wait for the chance to sign Eintracht Frankfurt’s on loan striker Luka Jovic, who is the joint-top goalscorer in the Bundesliga this season. (Sky Sports Germany)
Salomon Rondon has told Newcastle United he wants to turn his loan move from West Brom into a permanent deal. (Newcastle Chronicle)
Crystal Palace want to sign Stoke City and England goalkeeper Jack Butland. (South London Press)
Leicester City will have to pay £40m to turn 21-year-old Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans’ loan move from Monaco into a permanent switch. (Daily Mail)
Juventus are interested in Real Madrid’s Spain winger Marco Asensio, 23, after he was named on the bench for Saturday’s El Clasico defeat by Barcelona. (Tuttosport)
Luis Suarez has told former club Liverpool to sign fellow Uruguayan Maxi Gomez, and the club are now reportedly readying a £35m bid for the 22-year-old Celta Vigo striker. (The Sun)
Reds are still being linked with an interest in RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, despite Bayern Munich joining the race for the 22-year-old. (Liverpool Echo)