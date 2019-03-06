Sport Paper Review: All you Need To Know About Sports Today

manutdpsg
-
Manchester United will make a £120million move for Juventus striker Paulo Dybala if Romelu Lukaku leaves Old Trafford in the summer. (The Sun)
-
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is reportedly eyeing up Germany and Borussia Monchengladbach centre-back Matthias Ginter. Klopp has been monitoring the 25-year-old for a while and it is claimed he sees him as the perfect defensive partner for Virgil van Dijk. (Daily Mirror)
Soccer-Ajax-players-celebrate-after-defeating-Real-Madrid
-
Schalke have contacted Liverpool over the possibility of signing young Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi. The German club has been monitoring the 21-year-old’s progress on loan at Belgian side Royal Excel Mouscron, and are ready to tempt the Reds into selling the promising talent. (Liverpool Echo)
-
Arsenal has contacted Benfica about signing in-demand striker Luka Jovic. The 21-year-old, currently on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt and the Bundesliga’s joint-top scorer, has caught the eye of Unai Emery. However, the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Chelsea are also said to be interested. (The Sun)
-
Manchester City would bag £15million if Borussia Dortmund sells Jadon Sancho for £100m this summer, with City holding a 15 per cent sell-on clause for the 18-year-old. Man United are reportedly interested in the English winger, but City will have the opportunity to match any bid to bring him back to the Etihad Stadium. (The Sun)
-
Manchester City has been told they would have to break the world record transfer fee of £75m for a defender if they want to sign Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell. (Daily Telegraph)
-
Wilfried Zaha is a target for German giants Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. Reports claim both Bundesliga clubs are tracking the Crystal Palace star ahead of the summer transfer window. (Sky Sports News)
-
New Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers knows he could face a fight to keep Harry Maguire this summer, with Man United interested in the England defender. (Leicester Mercury)
-
Ex-Tottenham striker Clive Allen told talkSPORT the north London club could make a “huge statement” by re-signing Gareth Bale from Real Madrid – (Spanish Times)
-
West Ham midfielder Declan Rice is set to be included in the England squad for upcoming European Championship qualifiers after his switch from the Republic of Ireland. (Daily Telegraph)
-
AC Milan has kicked off new contract negotiations with 20-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, and are keen to extend the Italian’s deal until at least 2024. (Calciomercato)