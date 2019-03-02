Sports News Today

Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba is still open to a return to Juventus if Manchester United fail to qualify for Champions League. (TuttoSport)
Gareth Bale will head for the Real Madrid exit door this Summer as Florentino Perez has decided to sell him. (AS)
Manchester City’s transfer targets include Leicester’s Ben Chilwell, Ajax’s Matthijs de Ligt and Frankfurt’s Luka Jovic. (Mail)
Tottenham Players are worried Harry Kane could leave the club if their trophy drought continues. (English Times)
Manchester United have reignited their interest in Brazilian Star Alex Sandro after Marcelo has been linked to Juventus (Seria A Online)
Barcelona is targeting Arsenal’s Nacho Monreal and Liverpool’s Alberto Moreno as backups for Jordi Alba. (Sports)
- Chelsea will give Willy Caballero a new contract if they can fill their homegrown quota elsewhere. (Telegraph)