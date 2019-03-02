Sports News Today

News Feed, Sports, Trending

  • Paul Pogba is still open to a return to Juventus if  Manchester United fail to qualify for Champions League. (TuttoSport)

  • Gareth Bale will head for the Real Madrid exit door this Summer as Florentino Perez has decided to sell him. (AS)

  • Manchester City’s transfer targets include Leicester’s Ben Chilwell, Ajax’s Matthijs de Ligt and Frankfurt’s Luka Jovic. (Mail)

  • Tottenham Players are worried Harry Kane could leave the club if their trophy drought continues. (English Times) 

  • Manchester United have reignited their interest in Brazilian Star Alex Sandro after Marcelo has been linked to Juventus (Seria A Online)

  • Barcelona is targeting Arsenal’s Nacho Monreal and Liverpool’s Alberto Moreno as backups for Jordi Alba. (Sports)

  • Chelsea will give Willy Caballero a new contract if they can fill their homegrown quota elsewhere. (Telegraph)

