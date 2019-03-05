Entertainment, Trending, Viral

Star Boy Drops “JAH BLESS ME”
WizKid

WizKid

Ayodele Balogun poularly known as Wizkid, the giant of Music in Nigeria and arguably Africa’s no 1 pop-star drops new hot jam titled “JAH BLESS ME”.

The song which has been trending on Youtube reflects back on how God had blessed him (wizkid) in his career and family.

The Nigerian Pop-star who has become an household name in the industry and Africa at large and even in the world dropped this song in less than 3 hours on Youtube and its already trending.

Star-boy as he is popularly called has walked the Dolce and Gabbana. He has also sold out the o2 arena, London highhandedly.

He is the owner of Starboy Entertainment and has several Endorsements including the CIROC endorsements.

You may also like

kin kong bundy

WWE Legend King Kong Bundy Dies at 61

Shots fired! You won’t believe what Tonto Dikeh just shared about snatching ones man

What Saraki, Atiku had to say about Obasanjo as he clocks 82

”Why I Don’t React When My Baby Mama Sleeps With Men For Money” – Shatta Wale

We have made no plans to stop Atiku from going to court – APC debunks allegations

New Music Alert: ”Jay Bless Me” By Wizkid

Sleeping with men won’t make you rich – Actress Moesha Boduong

Breaking!!! Ambode Declares Friday A Public Holiday

Roman Reigns Returns To The Ring On Sunday

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *