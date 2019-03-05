Star Boy Drops “JAH BLESS ME”

Ayodele Balogun poularly known as Wizkid, the giant of Music in Nigeria and arguably Africa’s no 1 pop-star drops new hot jam titled “JAH BLESS ME”.

The song which has been trending on Youtube reflects back on how God had blessed him (wizkid) in his career and family.

The Nigerian Pop-star who has become an household name in the industry and Africa at large and even in the world dropped this song in less than 3 hours on Youtube and its already trending.

Star-boy as he is popularly called has walked the Dolce and Gabbana. He has also sold out the o2 arena, London highhandedly.

He is the owner of Starboy Entertainment and has several Endorsements including the CIROC endorsements.