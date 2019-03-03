“Stop using religion in politics” – Shehu Sani warns politicians

The senator representing Kaduna Central District, Shehu Sani has warned politicians to desist from the act of politicising religion all in the name of winning.
Sani warned that instigating religious conflict to win political position could result into uncontrollable conflict.
On his Twitter account, Sani said;
The dangerous politics of using religion or instigating or inciting religious rivalries or conflicts among people hitherto living in peace, in order to gain political advantage, is a monster that can never be tamed even after the goal has been achieved or not.