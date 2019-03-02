Metro News, News, Politics

“Submit Your Resignation!”- Imo APC Replies Oshiomole on Okorocha’s Suspension.
Comrade Adams Oshiomole

Comrade Adams Oshiomole

Speaking in Warri, the Chairman of the All Progressive Party in Imo, Daniel Nwafor told the Press that the recent suspension of Governor Rochas Okorocha and his Ogun state Counterpart Governor Ibikiunle Amosun as null and void and of no effect.

Mr Daniel Nwafor while speaking to the press alongside the APC chairman from Ogboko ward where the governor hails from said that both suspensions did not follow due process. He also challenged the APC chairman to tender his resignation for not following due process since his resumption of office.

Nwafor said “I am here with the APC chairman from Ogboko ward where the governor hails from. There was no letter from the NWC to him to query the governor for any offence. The truth is that Oshiomhole is a man who has no respect for rule of law. He has a penchant for disobeying valid court judgments and orders.

“We demand his immediate resignation from APC. Adams Oshiomhole has outlived his usefulness in APC. As a party, we will not honour that purported suspension. It is null and void and of no effect. Governor Rochas Okorocha remains the leader of APC in Imo state.”

Nwafor maintained that the party had a constitution and a due process but Chairman Adams Oshiomole has not been following due process since the resumption of Office.

Tags

Adams OshiomoleAPCimo apc

You may also like

See Why Vice President Is Thanking God

Kidnappers Caught In Benue With Charms and Ammunition [See Photos]

yoruba protesters in lagos

PHOTOS: Yoruba’s Protest Against Igbo’s In Lagos

O to ge Kwara: Saraki allegedly strikes back at those behind the fall of his dynasty

What Nigerians Are Saying After Akala Withdrew From Governorship Race To Support APC Candidate Would ”Wow” You As A Nigerian

Journalist Whisked Away in Abia By Security Agents [Watch Video]

Man Sacked By Kwara State Government For Involving in Politics [See Pictures]

See How Civil Servants ‘Hustled’ For Rice in Lagos [Watch Video]

Nigerian Guy Mocks Beggars Because of Buhari [Watch Video]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *