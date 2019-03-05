Take PDP’s money but vote APC – Oshiomhole tasks Deltans

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has asked its party supporters in Delta State to take any money offered them by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), ahead of Saturday’s election and still vote APC.

The governorship and state House of Assembly elections will come up in most states in Nigeria on March 9, and the APC has said it will claim Delta and Akwa Ibom state from the PDP.

Speaking on Monday during a town hall meeting with APC stakeholders at the PTI Conference Centre, Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of the state, the former Edo state governor asked Deltans to massively vote for it’s governorship candidate, Great Ogboru and other APC candidates.

“The electorate can go ahead and collect money from the PDP if they decide to use the state resources to induce you. Take your money because it belongs to you and disappoint them by voting for APC during the election,” he said.

“PDP can no longer win election in Delta State since the party is now outdated. PDP is now in a political menopause throughout Nigeria. You the Delta APC have substantially weakened the rigging machines of the PDP in Delta State.

“This time around, you will stop them on Saturday and ensure that the Okowa and PDP reign in Delta State is brought to an end. No one will provide unlawful security. Security operatives should ensure that votes are counted because President Buhari wants to have cleaner elections.”

Also speaking at the town hall meeting, Vice president Yemi Osinbajo who represented President Muhammadu Buhari, said they must win Delta for APC.

“Why should Delta be an opposition state? Why? There is no reason for it at all. For all the periods that Delta State has had high resources, what we need is a change from a progressive party. The time has come. This is the moment; let us seize that moment. I want to say there is ample reason for us as a people of this great state to ensure that we do not betray the trust of the millions of people of the state.

“Here, I speak to party members. Why the disunity and fighting among ourselves? That is what our opponents want the most. They want to see a divided party. A party where we are pointing accusing fingers at each other. If we are divided, there is no way we can possibly win. If we are divided that is the end of it. If we work together, we will definitely win and emerged victorious this Saturday. I believe that we can work together.

“What happened last Saturday is a great victory for us, but it is only the beginning because the completion of that victory is going to come by the grace of God on Saturday March 9, 2019, when we vote in our own governor, Great Ogboru, who will by the grace of God be a governor from that very day. It is their way in the past how the PDP used and abused security in the country. We have seen frequently how they manage as victors when they are actually losers. So, there is no reason at all why we should not pay special attention to security and we will do so. I will ensure that we do so.”