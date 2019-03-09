Entertainment

Tboss releases stunning new photos as she turns 35

2017 BBNaija housemate Tboss is a year older today.

The stunning model clocks 35 today and has releases beautiful new images of herself to celebrate her day.

She penned a pos alongside the photos which read thus;

#35 Full of Hope, All up in my feelings & Emotions BUT most Especially FULL of Gratitude 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽… Happy Birthday TokunboR Iuliana Idowu… Mega Shoutout to my Darlings who were involved in this – when I say last minute Shoot- You’re Absolute Stars….
Yes I scraped off my hair- What do y’all think about my new look?

More photos below:

You may also like

I do not know that girl – Reekado Banks speaks on fraud claims

I married, clothed and fed you with my money – Tonto Dikeh slams ex-husband

I have sex everyday – Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing

See the couple show promote Paul O just declared the baddest

Nollywood Actress, Foluke Daramola, Spotted Canvassing Votes For APC (Picture)

LagosDecides: Toke Makinwa Gives Update About Her Polling Unit

Wow!!! Ubi Franklin Drops Classy Message For Estranged Wife, Lilian Esoro, As She Turns 38

Antolecky celebrates International Women’s Day by recreating photos of powerful Nigerian women

See the sexy way 2017 BBNaija housemate Tboss celebrated International Women’s Day

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *