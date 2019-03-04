Entertainment

Thank you for being there when I needed a friend – Annie Idibia appreciates husband

Nollywood actress Annie Idibia has taken to her IG page to appreciate husband Tuface for being there when she needed a friend the most.

According to the actress, the last few days have been horrible but her husband stood by her.

She wrote;

last few days were so horrible. Thank you so much for being my friend when I needed one the most! thank you for staying up all those nights with me. Your type is rare! Thanks for being my sunlight! The only one who honestly truly understands me! my support system’.

