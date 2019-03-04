Politics, Trending

The local government that sealed Atiku’s defeat

According to the personal assistant to President Muhammad Buhari, on new media Bashir Ahmad, a local government in Borno State gave President his highest number of votes to ensure victory on February 23, 2019 polls.

Ahmad confirmed that Maiduguri Metropolitan Council in Borno state fave President Buhari his highest votes in all the 774 local governments in Nigeria. Read his tweet below;

I just found out Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (MMC), in Borno State, not Zaria gave Mr. President highest number of votes, MMC gave him 146,181 votes, highest in the country.

#Election2019bornobuhari

