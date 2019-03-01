The Next 4 years will be tough – President Buhari Assures Nigerians

In His Statement, Muhammad Buhari said;

“People are very forgetful and that was why wherever I went during my campaign, I reminded them of campaign by our party of the three fundamental issues of Security (and I kept on saying, because I didn’t mind sounding like a broken record) that you have to secure a country or an institution to manage it properly. If you don’t secure it, you can’t manage it no matter how much propaganda you put in place.

“Secondly, the economy. The unemployed able-bodied is the problem of this country as a whole. More than 60 per cent are youth that means 35 years and below… they need to be kept busy and we had the foresight to get the ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the central bank to try and give soft loans to farmers”.

The cabinet members visited the president, to congratulate him on his victory at the recently concluded polls. In attendance were the Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, Head of Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno and over 20 ministers.