Just In: Buhari says the next four years will be tough

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the next four years under his leadership of the country, will be tough.

The president said this on Friday, while speaking with members of the federal executive council (FEC), who had paid him a visit to congratulate him on his reelection.

Buhari also said that the next four years will see the continuation of his three point agenda of fighting insecurity, corruption and fixing the economy.

The president also noted that he is very fit to continue to lead the country, as was proved by his active involvement in campaign rallies across the country.