The numbers are on our side – PDP candidate Jimi Agbaje confident of victory

Jimi Agbaje has expressed his confidence at emerging victorious at the ongoing gubernatorial elections in Lagos.

According to Jimi Agbaje, the numbers are on his side meaning that he should be the next governor of Lagos state.

“The numbers are on our side, we also have reports of how things are happening at other polling units so we are confident of emerging victorious,” he said.

Agbaje had run for the position of the governor of Lagos, first in 2007 and in the last election in 2015 which he lost to Governor Akinwumi Ambode of the All Progressives Congress.