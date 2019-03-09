News Feed, Politics, Trending

The numbers are on our side – PDP candidate Jimi Agbaje confident of victory

Jimi Agbaje has expressed his confidence at emerging victorious at the ongoing gubernatorial elections in Lagos.

According to Jimi Agbaje, the numbers are on his side meaning that he should be the next governor of Lagos state.

“The numbers are on our side, we also have reports of how things are happening at other polling units so we are confident of emerging victorious,” he said.

Agbaje had run for the position of the governor of Lagos, first in 2007 and in the last election in 2015 which he lost to Governor Akinwumi Ambode of the All Progressives Congress.

Tags

Jimi Agbaje

You may also like

‘PDP is employing Mourinho’s tactics’ – APC

LagosDecides: Who Do You Think Ambode Voted??? See Him Casting His Vote(Photos)

VoteBuying: See The Huge Sum Of Money That Was Intercepted By EFCC (Photos)

Ogun Decides: ADC guber candidate declares support for Dapo Abiodun of APC

Governorship Elections: Political Thugs Attempting To Snatch Ballot Boxes In Akwa Ibom Caught, Beaten To Pulp

AkwaIbomDecides2019: PDP Shows Off Thug Arrested Trying To Steal Ballot Boxes(Photos)

Spectranet Celebrates IWD 2019 with Celebrity Tina Mba and ACE MiFi

Buhari ‘spies’ on wife’s ballot paper again (Video)

LEADWAY CAPITAL LAUNCHES ITS ONLINE WILL WRITING PLATFORM

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *