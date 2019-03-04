The power the Igbos have, but unaware of

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide has said that, the Igbo ethnic group should be treated well, because it drives the economies of the 5 geopolitical zones of the country.

According to the best selling author, the Igbos do not understand the power they carry. He notes further that, if the Igbos take a one year holiday and go home to the East, economic activities in other zones will instantly cripple.

He wrote:

I don’t know if Igbos understand their power. If every Igbo man, woman and child in Nigeria returns home for a year, the economies of 5 geopolitical zones may collapse. You can’t say this about any other ethnicity. Treat Igbos well. Not for their sake. But for your region’s sake.