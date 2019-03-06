Metro News, News, News Feed

There is No Public Holiday On Friday- LASG
The Lagos State Commissioner for Information, Kehinde Bamigbetan, said that news circulating the media that Governor Akinwunmi Ambode announced Friday a work-free day is untrue.

In a Statement, the Commissioner said,

“The Lagos State Government on Wednesday clarified reports making the rounds that it had declared Friday, March 8 as Public Holiday for Civil Servants, saying the information was untrue.

“A report currently circulating on social media platforms had suggested that the State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode had declared Friday as a public holiday to enable Lagosians to prepare for the March 9 Governorship and House of Assembly elections”.

According to Kehinde Bamigbetan, civil servants should be at their various duty posts on Friday and disregard any information to the contrary.

Although Friday is a working day in the state, as usual, Bamigbetan explained that all public and private schools in the State are expected to be on second Mid-Term Break on Thursday and Friday respectively.

