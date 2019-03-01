This shocking name Bobrisky just called himself is causing people to argue online

Popular Nigeran crossdresser Bobrisky knows just what to say to cause a heated argument online.
Bob, who has for days been sharing his activities in Dubai with fans on IG, has again gotten tongues wagging while describing himself.
According to him, he is Nigeria’s, first transgender woman.
”Who is Bobrisky ?
She is a goddess with a soft heart ?? She snatch the men of her choices so far he has money ?
She fucks your man, clean mouth ? and also pretend not to know him in public
Politicians spends on her like never before
She is beautiful ?
Nigeria ?? first trans
She is classy.
No one compete with her and win
She is @tontolet bestie
She is rich
She is an entertainer
She put smile on people face. Haters kiss my ass