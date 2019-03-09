Tinubu’s gives reasons for low voters turnout in Lagos

The former governor and national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has cited reasons for the apparent low voters’ turnout in Lagos State.

After casting his vote in Ikeja, Tinubu cited voters’ apathy and failure of politicians to motivate their supporters to come out as reasons for the low voters’ turnout.

He said; ”INEC should extend the time of voting to accommodate those who are still coming to vote for their candidate. This is a very unusual year of election, characterised by low turnout. It is universal, the whole world is experiencing apathy. Politicians need to develop a means to get people encouraged. Our youths need to be aware and take democracy very seriously because it affects their lives.”

Tinubu also commended the process as a peaceful one, he, however, advised INEC to extend the voting time in some areas to make up for the late commencement of voting in those areas.