Tonto Dikeh wins full custody of her son, Churchill granted conditional visitation

Tonto Dikeh, has finally being granted full custody of her son, King Andre.

The order which was carried out by an Abuja customary court granted her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, conditional visitation.

The actress’ legal representative, Barrister Ukechukwu C Uju-Azorji while speaking with press, described the case as a very hectic and dramatic one.

Uju-Azorji revealed that there was a time Mr Churchill’s Attorney filled a N200k case against Tonto to foot the bill for Churchill’s transport to attend the court as they felt Tonto was using King Andre’s school runs as a tactic to drag the case thereby making Mr Churchill spend so much money to travel to and from Ghana to attend to court.