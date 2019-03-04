Entertainment, Trending

Tonto Dikeh wins full custody of her son, Churchill granted conditional visitation

Tonto Dikeh, has finally being granted full custody of her son, King Andre.

The order which was carried out by an Abuja customary court granted her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, conditional visitation.

The actress’ legal representative, Barrister Ukechukwu C Uju-Azorji while speaking with press, described the case as a very hectic and dramatic one.

Uju-Azorji revealed that there was a time Mr Churchill’s Attorney filled a N200k case against Tonto to foot the bill for Churchill’s transport to attend the court as they felt Tonto was using King Andre’s school runs as a tactic to drag the case thereby making Mr Churchill spend so much money to travel to and from Ghana to attend to court.

Tags

Churchill Olakunletonto dikeh

You may also like

You are f**king pig ! Casper Nyovest blasts DJ Mampintsha over assault video

El-Rufai gives advise on how to deal with haters

Babes Wodumo breaks silence over abuse video that surfaced onine

”I Am An Igbo Man But If Sanwo-Olu Does Not Win, I Will Jump Off Third mainland Bridge” – Nollywod Actor

Domestic Violence! Watch the disturbing video of S.A singer Babes Wodumo being violently attacked by boyfriend

What Nollywood Actress, Mercy Aigbe, Has To Say About This Picture Is A Must Read

Bloody liar! Cubana Chief Priest wickedly drags Hushpuppi in new social media rant

Protest In Ikosi-Isheri Local Government- “No Light, No Vote”!

kylie and travis scott

Travis Scott Still with Kylie Jenner, Deletes His Instagram

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *