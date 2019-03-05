Top 7 NollyWood Movies That Touched The Industry. You Must See No. 3

1.

OCTOBER 1:

October 1 is a 2014 Nigerian dark psychological thriller film written by Tunde Babalola, produced and directed by Kunle Afolayan. The film, which is set in Colonial Nigeria, narrates the story of Danladi Waziri (Sadiq Daba), a police officer from Northern Nigeria who is posted to a remote town of Akote in Western Nigeria to investigate the frequent female murder cases in the community, and have the mystery solved before the Nigerian flag is raised on October 1, Nigeria’s Independence Day. The Figurine won several awards including the Multichoice (2015 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards), Africa International Film Festival awards and others.

RATING: 7.3/10 (IMDB)

DIRECTOR: KUNLE AFOLAYAN

CAST: Kunle Afolayan, Fabian Adeoye Lojede, Nick Rhys, Ibrahim Chatta, Demola Adedoyin, Kehinde Bankole, Kanayo O. Kanayo and Many Others

2.

LAST FLIGHT TO ABUJA:

Last Flight to Abuja is a 2012 Nigerian thriller disaster film written by Tunde Babalola, directed and produced by Obi Emelonye. Starring Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Hakeem Kae-Kazim and Jim Iyke. The film which was shot in Lagos, received 5 nominations at the 2013 Africa Movie Academy Awards and won award for the category best film by an African based abroad.

The movie grossed ₦8,350,000 in its opening weekend with an attendance of 9,638 and went ahead to gross ₦24,000,000 in its first week topping the chart in west African cinemas and beating Hollywood blockbusters such as: The Amazing Spider-Man, Think Like a Man, The Avengers and Madagascar 3

RATING: 6.9/10 (IMDB) 51% Nollywood re-invented

DIRECTOR: OBI EMENLONYE

CAST: Jim Iyke, Ali Nuhu, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, Jide Kosoko, Omotola Jolade-Ekehinde

3.

PHONE SWAP:

Phone Swap is a 2012 Nigerian romance comedy drama film written by Kemi Adesoye, directed and produced by Kunle Afolayan. It stars Nse Ikpe Etim, Wale Ojo, Joke Silva, Chika Okpala, Lydia Forson and afeez Oyetoro. The film was conceived after a brief from an advertising agency to create a movie that would cut across ages 15 to 45. It narrates the story of Mary, a warm-hearted fashion designer who works under a very stringent boss, and Akin, an arrogant, withdrawn and bossy business executive. They accidentally swap their mobile phones at a busy airport, which leads to an exchange in their destinations and the need to help carryout each other’s assignments.

RATING: 7.9/10 (IMDB) 51% Nollywood re-invented

DIRECTOR: KUNLE AFOLAYAN

CAST: Nse Ikpe-Etim, Wale Ojo, Chika Okpala, Lydia Forson, Joke Silva, Afeez Oyetoro, Ada Ameh

4.

’76 THE MOVIE:

‘76, formerly Lions of ’76, is a 2016 Nigerian historical fiction drama film produced by Adonaijah Owiriwa and Izu Ojukwu and directed by Izu Ojukwu. It stars Ramsey Nouah, Chidi Mokeme, Rita Dominic and Ibinabo Fiberesima.

Set six years after the civil war, a young officer from the Middle Belt gets into a romantic relationship with an O-level student from the South-eastern region. However, their relationship is strained by constant military postings. The soldier gets accused of being involved in the 1976 unsuccessful military coup and assassination of General Murtala Mohammed, and the heavily pregnant wife, gets entangled in an emotional dilemma.

RATING: 7.3/10 (IMDB)

DIRECTOR: IZU OJUKWU

CAST: Ramsey Nouah, Rita Dominic, Chidi Mokeme, Memry Savanhu, Larry Williams, Adonija Owiriwa

5.

THY WILL BE DONE:

Thy Will Be Done is a 2015 Nigerian drama film, written by Tobe Osigwe, produced by Mary Njoku, co-produced and directed by Obi Emelonye. It stars Ramsey Nouah, Mercy Johnson, Jide Kosoko, Mary Njoku and Enyinna Nwigwe.

The story of the movie, in and of itself, is quite intriguing if you think about it. Imagining a situation where this were to actually happen in real life would be the ultimate conundrum. Therefore, it was intriguing to see how the story would be resolved, and it’s not that long of a wait either as the movie is only 80 minutes long. The movie won City Peoples Award for the Best Movie of the Year



RATING: 65% Nollywood Re-Invented

DIRECTOR:Obi Emenloye

CAST: Ramsey Nouah, Jide Kosoko, Eyinme Nwigwe, Mercy Johnson, Mary Remmy-Njoku



6.

THE WEDDING PARTY:

The wedding Party is a 2016 Nigerian romantic comedy drama film directed by Kemi Adetiba. It premiered on 8 September 2016 at the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada and on 26 November 2016 at Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos. The film was released worldwide on 16 December 2016, and became the highest grossing Nigerian film; a record which was broken in 2017 by its sequel The Wedding Party 2.

Set in Lagos, Nigeria, The Wedding Party is the story of Dunni Coker (Adesua Etomi), a 24 year old art gallery owner and only daughter of her parents about to marry the love of her life, IT entrepreneur Dozie (Banky W). The couple took a vow of chastity and is looking forward to a ground-breaking first night together as a married couple.

The film was produced by ELFIKE Film Collective. Directed by Kemi Adetiba.[5] The ELFIKE Film Collective is a partnership of four major production houses in Nigeria: EbonyLife Films, FilmOne Distribution, Inkblot Productions and Koga Studios, respectively.

RATING: 6.2/10 (IMDB)

DIRECTOR: Kemi Adetiba

CAST: Adesua Etomi, Banky Wellington, Richard Mofe Damijo, Sola Sobowale, Iretiola Doyle, Ali Baba, Somkele Iyamah, Enyinna Nwigwe, Ikechukwu, Beverly Naya, Ayo Makun, Zainab Balogun

7

THE FIGURINE:

The Figurine: Araromire is a 2009 Nigerian supernatural suspense thriller film written by Kemi Adesoye, produced and directed by Kunle Afolayan, who also stars in the film as one of the main protagonists. It also stars Ramsey Nouah and Omoni Oboli.

The movie narrates the story of two friends who finds a mystical sculpture in an abandoned shrine in the forest while serving at a National Youth Service Corps camp, and one of them decides to take the artwork home. Unknown to them, the sculpture is from the goddess ‘Araromire’ which bestows seven years of good luck on anyone who encounters it, and after the seven years have expired, seven years of bad luck follow.

Kunle Afolayan directed and acted in the movie and it’s one of those rare occurrences where an Actor/Director does both successfully. Excellent.

The Figurine was a success at the Nigerian box office. Due to the presence of few cinemas in the country as of 2009, the film’s total gross was approximated at around 30 million Naira

RATING: 7.3/10 (IMDB)

DIRECTOR: Kunle Afolayan

CAST: Ramsey Nouah, Kunle Afolayan, Omoni Oboli, Funlola Aofiyebi

References: Google Images, Wikipedia, Nollywood Re-Inventedd