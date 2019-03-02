Toyin Aimakhu’s new man kola Ajeyemi celebrates daughter with sweet words as she turns a year older

Nigerian actor Kola Ajeyemi is today celebrating his daughter who turns a year older.

Sharing photos of them, the actor who is rumored to be the new man in actress Toyin Aimakhu’s life, penned sweet words alongside writing;

“To my wonderful daughter, Temitope,

Let me start by saying that I love you. It’s been a pleasure watching you grow into an amazing young lady. I want you to be confident in yourself, know that you are beautiful, and understand that you can do anything you set your mind to. I want you to work hard for what you want in this life and stand firm by your morals and values. Never let anyone disrespect you, believe in God and strive for greatness. I will always be here to love, guide, and support you angel Daddy loves you.”