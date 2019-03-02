Entertainment

Toyin Aimakhu’s new man kola Ajeyemi celebrates daughter with sweet words as she turns a year older

Nigerian actor Kola Ajeyemi is today celebrating his daughter who turns a year older.

Sharing photos of them, the actor who is rumored to be the new man in actress Toyin Aimakhu’s life, penned sweet words alongside writing;

“To my wonderful daughter, Temitope,
Let me start by saying that I love you. It’s been a pleasure watching you grow into an amazing young lady. I want you to be confident in yourself, know that you are beautiful, and understand that you can do anything you set your mind to. I want you to work hard for what you want in this life and stand firm by your morals and values. Never let anyone disrespect you, believe in God and strive for greatness. I will always be here to love, guide, and support you angel Daddy loves you.”

You may also like

Video: Watch live maggot being removed from Harrysong’s body

Ace OAP IK Osakioduwa leaves Rhythm FM after 18 years

You won’t believe how much Davido paid for seats to be filled at 02 Arena

Nigerian-American actress Yvonne Orji and boyfriend Emmanuel Acho split

Oloshi! Teni Entertainer brutally slammed for insulting a white man

Relationship Advise: ”The Only Thing That Would Keep A Man” – Nadia Buari

See the most useless activity on earth

Just days after being mocked, God shows up for Uriel, ex bbnaija housemate

Veteran Yoruba actor Fadeyi Oloro is critically ill (video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *