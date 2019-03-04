Travis Scott Still with Kylie Jenner, Deletes His Instagram

Recently rumors came out that Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner were having relationship issues because He was cheating on her.

According to Cosmopolitan, a source said the reason behind the rumors was that Kylie saw she didn’t like on his phone.

The source said they weren’t breaking up but they were having a tough time with the whole Jordyn Woods/Tristan Thompson cheating scandal.

Though this morning Travis deleted his whole Instagram, which was very confusing. Travis is also back on the road and gave a lovely shout out to her on stage