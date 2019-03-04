Entertainment, Gossip, Viral

Travis Scott Still with Kylie Jenner, Deletes His Instagram
kylie and travis scott

Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Recently rumors came out that Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner were having relationship issues because He was cheating on her.

According to Cosmopolitan, a source said the reason behind the rumors was that Kylie saw she didn’t like on his phone.

The source said they weren’t breaking up but they were having a tough time with the whole Jordyn Woods/Tristan Thompson cheating scandal.

Though this morning Travis deleted his whole Instagram, which was very confusing. Travis is also back on the road and gave a lovely shout out to her on stage

