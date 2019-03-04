Two Reasons Why I Would Always Get High Votes In Kano – Buhari

All Progressive Congress(APC) Presidential candidate in the just-concluded February 23rd election, Muhammadu Buhari, has revealed why he is always getting a huge vote in Kano state. Recall that he got a whopping 1.464million votes against his closest opponent, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who got only 391,593 votes.

He said the people of the state have always been supporting him even at times when he lost elections

He added that the state has been his political base since he came into Nigerian politics in 2003.

He made this revelation when he received a delegation from Kano South upon his victory at the last Presidential poll