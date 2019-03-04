Politics, Trending

Two Reasons Why I Would Always Get High Votes In Kano – Buhari

All Progressive Congress(APC) Presidential candidate in the just-concluded February 23rd election, Muhammadu Buhari, has revealed why he is always getting a huge vote in Kano state. Recall that he got a whopping 1.464million votes against his closest opponent, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who got only 391,593 votes.

  • He said the people of the state have always been supporting him even at times when he lost elections
  • He added that the state has been his political base since he came into Nigerian politics in 2003.

He made this revelation when he received a delegation from Kano South upon his victory at the last Presidential poll

 

 

 

 

