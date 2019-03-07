Football, Sports

UNBELIEVABLE- Facts From Man U vs PSG.

How Manchester United brought Paris St. German to their Knees.

UNBELIEVABLE

Paris Saint-Germain 1-3 (agg 3-3) Manchester United: Red Devils in Champions League quarter-finals thanks to last-gasp Marcus Rashford strike

  • Rashford’s penalty, following a lengthy VAR review in stoppage-time was the decisive moment in giving Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men an unlikely comeback victory
  • Manchester United completed a stunning turnaround in their Champions League last-16 tie against Paris Saint-Germain with a 3-1 victory at the Parc-des-Princes.
  • Two strikes from Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford’s stoppage-time penalty, following a lengthy VAR review, completed the sensational comeback, putting United through on away goals
  • Just 22 days after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer suffered his only defeat as caretaker manager in the first leg United arrived in France looking to become the first side in the competition’s history to progress after suffering a first-leg home loss by two goals.
  • United were without 10 players at the big-spending Ligue 1 champions, but those selected embodied the positivity displayed by their manager and spirit synonymous with the club over the years.
  • The visitors flew out of the blocks and Lukaku capitalised on a mistake within two minutes, slotting home after showing strength and skill.
  • Thomas Tuchel’s side rallied and looked set to roar ahead after Bernat turned home Kylian Mbappe’s cross, only for Gianluigi Buffon to spill a hopeful Rashford shot into the path of Lukaku.
  • It was a frantic first-half followed by a far edgier second period and United’s hopes of reaching a first quarter-final since 2014 looked to be over – until added time.
  • Presnel Kimpembe was adjudged to have handled a Diogo Dalot shot after referee Damir Skomina looked at the incident on a monitor – and Rashford did the rest.

