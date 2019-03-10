Politics, Trending

“Unspeakable Joy”, Dapo Abiodun says as he trashes Amosun candidate at the polls

All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate in Ogun state has expressed joy and thanked the people of the state over his victory.

Abiodun, who thrashed Abdulkabir Akinlade, the preferred candidate of Governor Ibikunle Amosun, and the People’s Democratic Party, PDP candidate, Senator Buruji Kashamu.

In a message via his Twitter handle on Sunday morning, the incoming governor shared a beautiful photo with a caption that speaks volumes.

