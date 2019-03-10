Entertainment

Va Va Voom! Moesha Boduong goes braless in new sexy birthday photos

Ghanaian actress Moesha Boduong is a year older today and has taken to social media to share sexy new images of herself to celebrate her day.

The curvy media girl, bared her boobs in braless photos shared on her IG page, adding via her caption that she is authentic.

In her words;

I am💯Me.I don’t pretend to be anything I am not and I don’t change for anyone .Like or leave it .I stand up for what I believe in and speak my mind .I am not perfect ,I’m authentic. Hate me or love me ❤️I am free ❤️I am living my life ❤️life is short ❤️pisces queen ❤️😍

Happy birthday Moesha!

