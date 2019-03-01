Victory is too sweet!!! Aisha Buhari dancing in new video, will leave you asking for more

As President Muhammadu Buhari, family members, APC members and supporters continue to bask in the euphoria of last Saturday’s presidential election, victory – wife of the president, Aisha, in a recent video, has shown some of her dance moves.

Mrs Buhari in company of other women was seen in a video, dancing to a Hausa/Fulani song and it was a very refreshing 26 seconds.

The video was shared on Twitter by Lauretta Onochie, Buhari’s aide on social media.

See video as shared by the presidential aide