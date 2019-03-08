[Video] Army men allegedly invade home of a Rivers state commissioner on election eve

Political activist Deji Adeyanju who recently regained freedom, after spending over 60 days in a Kano prison has shared a video of army officers allegedly invading the home of a People’s Democratic Party,PDP, chieftain in Rivers state.

Adeyanju in the video shared on Twitter on Friday afternoon, decried the invasion of the home of Rivers state commission of Education, just a day to the governorship election by some personnel of the Nigerian army.

Also reacting to the video, a former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode totally condemned the alleged invasion of the commissioner’s home. He described the invasion as shameful, while stating that the act wasn’t peculiar to Rivers but all PDP states and All Progressives Congress, APC states, where PDP stands as threat.

His words: The invasion of the home and arrest of the Rivers State Commissioner of Education by soldiers led by one Major Mustapha is utterly shameful. I watched the video and I am outraged. I gather that this is what is going on all over Rivers state and that many PDP leaders have been arrested by security agents whilst others have been brutalised and killed.

This is unacceptable.I join millions of other Nigerians in condemning it. Using soldiers to intimidate and terrorise the oppostion in Akwa Ibom,Rivers, Kaduna and elsewhere due to elections is barbaric.

See video as shared by Deji Adeyanju