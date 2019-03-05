Video of Saraki, Secondus, Melaye, others marching to protest against Buhari’s victory

Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP were on Tuesday led by their national chairman, Uche Secondus in a protest to the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC in Abuja.

The protest which was carried out to demand the return of the ‘stolen mandate’ of their presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, started from the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

Chanting ‘give us our vote’, ‘we voted Atiku’, the leaders of the party marched on to the INEC office – notwithstanding the vow to go to court to challenge the result of the presidential election won by incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari.

See video

#NigeriaDecides2019⁠ ⁠ Protest March by @OfficialPDPNig leaders on the outcome of the Feb. 23, 2019 Election https://t.co/YVADt88NmL — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) March 5, 2019

Some reactions

Fredrick Ejianreh wrote: Just love the way PDP has been conducting her affairs with all sense of maturity and civility. This past days pdp has proven to be truly democratic. I stand with u on this, not just because of today, but tomorrow. God bless Nigeria.

Chinedu @Tony_divine81 wrote: I thought you are going to court… Why cause unnecessary hold up for decent Nigerians?

Prince_AdeyemoA wrote: Why Atiku wan dey punish PDP member like this…is it because guys collect money now they must trek.

@generalzango wrote: March to court, if you have proof #dazzol

Sesan Gbadamosi wrote: Even the ones that lost their polling units too joined them to protest in Abuja. They can’t go and face them in their various constituencies and protest. O ga o.