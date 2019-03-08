Video: Osinbajo singing worship song with his wife, to mark 62nd birthday is too cool

Nigeria’s vice president Yemi Osinbajo turned 62 today, March 8th, just weeks after winning reelection bid with principal, Muhammadu Buhari to continue for another four years.

Prof Osinbajo, who is also a pastor at the Redeemed Christian Church of God,RCCG, kicked off his birthday celebration by singing a ‘worship’ song to God, with his wife, Dolapo and a pianist.

Pastor Osinbajo definitely has a lot to be thankful for, especially ever since be became vice president.

See video