Video: Thugs allegedly sent by Oshiomhole to rig election in Akwa Ibom arrested

The Peoples Democratic Party,PDP has released a statement on some thugs that were arrested in Akwa Ibom on Wednesday morning, sent to rig elections in the state.

The PDP which is the ruling party in the state said the thugs were arrested in 12 buses, adding that they allegedly came to work for Godswill Akpabio, Nsima Ekere and the All Progressives Congress, APC to rig the governorship and House of Assembly elections on Saturday, 9th March.

According to the reports by the PDP, the thugs were sent by Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the APC and “they are all indigenes of Edo State.”

Intelligence reports indicated that 50 buses were sent but the first batch of 12 were arrested at the border between Akwa Ibom and Abia state at about 6.05pm today, PDP said.

