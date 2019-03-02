Video: Watch live maggot being removed from Harrysong’s body

Nigerian singer and Alterplate boss Harrysong has revealed how a live maggot was removed from his body after he began to feel uncomfortable upon arriving in Uganda for his video shoot.
The singer took to Instagram to share a video of the minor surgery writing; “This year my team & I are winning it all & no hater can stop us
I fell ill as soon as I arrived Uganda to shoot #JourneyVideo, we thought it was a boil on my back & I was given antibiotics but it didn’t get better.
On the morning of my video shoot the pain became unbearable & the hotel had to call in a doctor while my manager @afriquechique started praying.
They performed a minor surgery on me that morning & they brought out a living maggot which had created a hole deep in my back. How did it get there??? Scroll to see full video
THANK GOD FOR VICTORY”
