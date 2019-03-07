Politics, Trending

Watch Video: Atiku urges Nigerians to vote PDP from bottom to top

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar has thanked Nigerians for voting massively for him.

The former vice president in recent video shared via Twitter has also urged Nigerians to go out and vote in the governorship and House of Assembly elections coming up on Saturday.

Atiku, who is well on his way to court to contest the outcome of the February 23rd presidential election that was won by incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari – urged Nigerians to ‘come out in larger numbers to peacefully vote for PDP.’

His words: I express my profound gratitude for the massive votes you gave my party – the PDP, during the Presidential and National elections. As we move to the governorship and state elections on March 9, I urge you to come out in larger numbers to peacefully vote for PDP, from top to bottom.

See video:

You may also like

Ben Bruce shares rare photo of himself k*ssing Bianca Ojukwu’s hand

Sneak A Peek At Peter Okoye’s Garage

After $16 billion, where is the power? Buhari demands explanation

PDP Has Questions To Answer As Regards $16 Billion – Presidency

OBASANJO/ATIKU

MUST SEE THIS: World’s Top 20 Wealthiest Politicians

Atiku’s campaign spokesman, Gbenga Daniels directs supporters to vote, Apc’s Dapo Abiodun for Ogun state governorship

See How Dangote, Mike Adenuga And Alakija Fared On The List Of World’s Black Billionaires Of 2019

Why is Tinubu interested in Oyo Governorship election?

Members of Atiku campaign group decamp to APC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *