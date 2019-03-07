Watch Video: Atiku urges Nigerians to vote PDP from bottom to top

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar has thanked Nigerians for voting massively for him.

The former vice president in recent video shared via Twitter has also urged Nigerians to go out and vote in the governorship and House of Assembly elections coming up on Saturday.

Atiku, who is well on his way to court to contest the outcome of the February 23rd presidential election that was won by incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari – urged Nigerians to ‘come out in larger numbers to peacefully vote for PDP.’

His words: I express my profound gratitude for the massive votes you gave my party – the PDP, during the Presidential and National elections. As we move to the governorship and state elections on March 9, I urge you to come out in larger numbers to peacefully vote for PDP, from top to bottom.

