Trending

We bet you have never ever heard Tiwa Savage like this before(Video)

It is the International Women’s Day today, and the whole world is abuzz with different women from all around the globe, celebrating in their own way.

For Nigerian diva and songstress, it is with her beautiful voice. The Mavin singer shared a video of her doing what she knows how to do best and we just couldn’t help but fall deeply in love with her.

In the video which she shared via her Twitter handle, the singer totally wowed everyone with a rarely seen performance.

Watch and Listen here

You may also like

Aisha Buhari seeks reward for APC members

IWD/Getty Images

International Women’s Day: All you Need to Know

My husband will do his best – Aisha Buhari assures

Just in: INEC office wrecked by fire outbreak

Just In: Armed men abduct Katsina governor’s mother in-law

Michael Jackson’s Statue Has Been Taken Down From Britain’s National Football Museum Amidst Allegations of Sexual Abuse

[Watch Video]: Awwn! Cute scene as Yemi Osinbajo and wife sing to celebrate his birthday

Video: Osinbajo singing worship song with his wife, to mark 62nd birthday is too cool

‘Starboy is a year older’ – Nigerians celebrate VP Yemi Osinbajo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *