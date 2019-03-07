we shall be tough on those who plan to rig or disrupt the election – Army boss

The chief of army staff, Tukur Buratai has issued a stern warning to election rigger ahead of the governorship and House of Assembly elections coming up on Saturday.

This follows an intelligence report that politicians have perfect plans to cause havoc in the coming election.

However, Presidency Muhammadu Buhari in the buildup of the presidential election had given an order to security agencies to deal ruthlessly with people who think they have a lot of influence in their area, and try to interfere with electoral process.

Speaking on Wednesday during a meeting with principal staff officers and commanders of the Nigerian army, Burutai said his men will go hard on anyone who tries to interfere with election.

In his words:

“Recent security threat assessment and analysis of the coming elections showed that politicians have made plans to use all means available to truncate the peaceful conduct of the elections.”

“There are indications of their intent to take advantage of and to use the farmers/herders crisis, armed political thugs and ethnic militias to perpetrate acts of violence including bombings. Some of them also intend to infiltrate domestic staff of political opponents, employ mercenaries to carry out acts of assassinations, use the social media for smear campaigns, hate speeches and spread fake news in a bid to disrupt the peaceful conduct of the elections. We must not allow them to succeed.

“Let me reiterate that the NA will enforce all guidelines in support of the Nigeria Police Force to ensure the peaceful conduct of the elections in line with its constitutional roles. I therefore want to remind us all not to rest on our oars. We shall not allow those who are determined to undermine our electoral process to succeed. These forthcoming gubernatorial and state assembly elections are very crucial. These are elections that touch on the interest of the people at the grassroots and could likely be volatile in nature.

“During the course of the recently concluded elections, troops of the Nigerian Army were able to make arrests of persons who perpetrated acts of electoral offences. These suspects have been handed over to the police for prosecution. I want to state, and categorically warn that the Nigerian Army will not tolerate any acts that will undermine national security. This time around we shall be tough on those who plan to rig or disrupt the electoral process.”