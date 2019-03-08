‘We share a special bond’ – Everything Buhari said about Osinbajo as he turns 62

Vice president Yemi Osinbajo clocked 62 today, March 8, receiving countless goodwill messages from his family, the ruling class and ordinary Nigerians.

President Muhammadu Buhari wasn’t left out, as he also joined the nation to greet his ‘very dependable deputy’. The president in his message to his vice, revealed that he shares a very special bond with the professor of law and Redeemed Christian Church of God,RCCG pastor.

Buhari went on to wish the VP “many more years of service to God,” while stating their commitment to take Nigeria to the next level together.

His words: Happy 62nd Birthday to Prof Yemi Osinbajo, a very dependable deputy, with whom I share a very special bond. I am grateful to God for preserving his life, and I wish him many more years of service to God, the nation and humanity. Together we are taking Nigeria to the Next Level.